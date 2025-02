Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 593.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.35% to Rs 319.32 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 593.89% to Rs 31.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.35% to Rs 319.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 286.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.319.32286.7625.2722.7270.4240.8741.6114.1731.784.58

