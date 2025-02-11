Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 41.04 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 11.95% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.0434.37 19 OPM %14.2818.74 -PBDT4.805.12 -6 PBT2.683.04 -12 NP2.212.51 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Garware Technical Fibres consolidated net profit rises 10.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 62.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story