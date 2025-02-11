Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 11.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 41.04 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 11.95% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 41.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.41.0434.3714.2818.744.805.122.683.042.212.51

