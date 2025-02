Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.42% to Rs 887.08 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 30.88% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.42% to Rs 887.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 631.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.887.08631.727.889.2268.6658.6541.5535.1233.4825.58

