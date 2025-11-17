Shilpa Medicare launches NODUCA™ therapy in India

For treatment of MAFLD and associated liver disorders

Shilpa Medicare announced the launch of NODUCA™ (Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (NorUDCA)), a first-in-class therapy for the first time in India or anywhere in the world, following the historic approval granted in August 2025 by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India. The drugs ushers in a new line of treatment for patients suffering from metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), previously referred to as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

NorUDCA offers three major therapeutic benefits for MAFLD and associated liver disorders:

- Anti-inflammatory action: Actively reduces hepatic and ductular inflammation, limiting progression to cirrhosis and liver failure.