Groww's post-listing engine fires on all cylinders

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, extended its sharp post-listing rally on Monday, soaring 13.44% to Rs 168.36 and marking its fourth straight session of gains.

The stock now trades 68.36% above its IPO price of Rs 100, underscoring sustained investor appetite following its debut.

Groww made a strong market entry on 12 November 2025, listing at Rs 114, a 14% premium to the issue price. It closed Day 1 at Rs 130.94, reflecting a 30.93% gain. Strong investor interest had already been evident during the IPO, which was subscribed 17.60 times. The issue ran from 4 November to 7 November with a price band of Rs 95 to 100.

The offering included a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 5,572.30 crore of shares from investor selling shareholders. From the fresh proceeds, Groww plans to allocate Rs 152.5 crore to cloud infrastructure, Rs 225 crore to brand building and performance marketing, Rs 205 crore to bolster the capital base of its NBFC arm Groww Creditserv Technology, and Rs 167.5 crore to support the margin trading facility business of Groww Invest Tech. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes and future acquisitions. Groww has built a sizeable footprint since its launch in 2018, emerging as a full-stack digital investment platform with offerings across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM through subsidiaries spanning broking, lending and asset management.