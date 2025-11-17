Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1025.85, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.8% gain in NIFTY and a 0.93% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1025.85, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25987.2. The Sensex is at 84855.04, up 0.35%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has added around 9.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36261.1, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.91 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1026.4, up 0.14% on the day.