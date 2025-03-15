G R Infra emerges as selected bidder for NHAI project worth Rs 4,263 cr

G R Infraprojects announced that it has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road project, tendered by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The project, awarded under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) toll basis, is valued at Rs 4,262.78 crore. The scope of work includes the development of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway connecting Deori village in Agra to Susera village in Gwalior, spanning across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Additionally, the project involves overlaying, strengthening, and enhancing safety on the existing Agra-Gwalior section of NH-44. The project is expected to be completed within 910 days from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.82% to Rs 261.71 crore on a 20.6% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,694.50 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of G R Infraprojects fell 3.31% to end at Rs 958.40 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

