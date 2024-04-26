Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 89.92% in the March 2024 quarter

UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 89.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.38% to Rs 416.08 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 89.92% to Rs 162.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.38% to Rs 416.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.07% to Rs 765.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 437.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.11% to Rs 1736.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1266.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales416.08300.69 38 1736.961266.86 37 OPM %54.9240.56 -59.4948.30 - PBDT229.72127.55 80 1029.10625.56 65 PBT217.96117.43 86 986.84585.62 69 NP162.7685.70 90 765.68437.36 75

