UTI Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 89.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.38% to Rs 416.08 crore

Net profit of UTI Asset Management Company rose 89.92% to Rs 162.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.38% to Rs 416.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.07% to Rs 765.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 437.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.11% to Rs 1736.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1266.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

416.08300.691736.961266.8654.9240.5659.4948.30229.72127.551029.10625.56217.96117.43986.84585.62162.7685.70765.68437.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News