Indo Cotspin standalone net profit declines 96.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.29% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of Indo Cotspin declined 96.15% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.29% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.595.262.124.940.130.490.010.350.010.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News