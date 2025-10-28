Stock Alert: Raymond, Bata India, IOCL, KFin Tech, Mazagon Dock

SAIL and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.
Earnings Today:
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart Express, Ideaforge Technology, Jindal Steel, Novartis India, Premier Energies, TVS Motor, Tata Capital, Happiest Minds Technologies, Aeroflex Industries will declare their Q2 results later today.
Stocks to Watch:
Raymonds consolidated net profit declined 81% to Rs 11.38 crore despite of 11.4% increase in net sales to Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Bata India reported a 73.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.90 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 51.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales fell 4.3% YoY to Rs 801.33 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7817.55 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 169.58 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.1% YoY to Rs 1,78,628.16 crore in Q2 FY26.
KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rose 4.5% to Rs 93.31 crore on 10.3% jump in net sales to Rs 309.23 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a 28.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 749.48 crore on 6.3% increase in net sales to Rs 2,929.24 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
JK Tyre Industries consolidated net profit jumped 64% to Rs 221.40 crore on 10.8% increase in net sales to Rs 4011.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
