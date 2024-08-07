Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Signpost India standalone net profit rises 7.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 100.47 crore

Net profit of Signpost India rose 7.58% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 100.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales100.4794.17 7 OPM %23.9118.85 -PBDT21.4118.00 19 PBT13.1913.97 -6 NP11.2110.42 8

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

