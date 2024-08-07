Signpost India standalone net profit rises 7.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 100.47 crore

Net profit of Signpost India rose 7.58% to Rs 11.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 100.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.100.4794.1723.9118.8521.4118.0013.1913.9711.2110.42

