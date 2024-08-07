Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 120.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.74% to Rs 101.16 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 120.48% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 140.74% to Rs 101.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.101.1642.025.126.096.402.946.192.774.632.10

