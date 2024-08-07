Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 120.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 120.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 140.74% to Rs 101.16 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 120.48% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 140.74% to Rs 101.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales101.1642.02 141 OPM %5.126.09 -PBDT6.402.94 118 PBT6.192.77 123 NP4.632.10 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets upbeat

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

Asia stocks find some footing amid US recession concerns, Nikkei drops

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story