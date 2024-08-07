Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 1951.60 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance rose 15.89% to Rs 434.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 1951.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1582.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1951.601582.72 23 OPM %79.4275.81 -PBDT572.86469.59 22 PBT524.55430.91 22 NP434.85375.24 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News