Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 1951.60 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 15.89% to Rs 434.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 1951.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1582.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1951.601582.72 23 OPM %79.4275.81 -PBDT572.86469.59 22 PBT524.55430.91 22 NP434.85375.24 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asian markets upbeat

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 order upholding PMLA provisions

Boeing to make design changes to prevent more 737 MAX 9 door panel blowouts

Pak man with Iran ties charged in plot to assassinate gov officials in US

Asia stocks find some footing amid US recession concerns, Nikkei drops

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story