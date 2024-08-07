Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 1951.60 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 15.89% to Rs 434.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 1951.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1582.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1951.601582.7279.4275.81572.86469.59524.55430.91434.85375.24

