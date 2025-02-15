Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 98.93 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries reported to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 98.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.98.9398.44-0.05-15.32-0.90-18.22-1.47-18.947.47-13.99

