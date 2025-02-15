Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Feb 15 2025
Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 98.93 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries reported to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 98.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales98.9398.44 0 OPM %-0.05-15.32 -PBDT-0.90-18.22 95 PBT-1.47-18.94 92 NP7.47-13.99 LP

Feb 15 2025

