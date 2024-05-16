Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon consolidated net profit declines 56.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit declines 56.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 3917.10 crore

Net profit of Biocon declined 56.74% to Rs 135.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 3917.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3773.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.99% to Rs 1022.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 462.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.05% to Rs 14755.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11174.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3917.103773.90 4 14755.7011174.20 32 OPM %23.3125.36 -21.7820.98 - PBDT734.80863.30 -15 3105.602301.60 35 PBT327.80499.60 -34 1536.801188.50 29 NP135.50313.20 -57 1022.50462.70 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Biocon features in S&amp;P's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Biocon Ltd up for fifth session

Biocon Ltd up for five straight sessions

Biocon Biologics set to introduce YESAFILI, a proposed biosimilar to EYLEA in Canadian market

Biocon gains after subsidiary secures 'Yesafili' entry into Canadian market

Eldeco Housing &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jayshree Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Epuja Spiritech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

S &amp; T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story