Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit rises 258.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.79% to Rs 17.85 crore

Net profit of Expo Engineering and Projects rose 258.62% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.8517.7110.707.911.150.401.040.291.040.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News