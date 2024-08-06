Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 16.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 16.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 125.98 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls declined 16.26% to Rs 17.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 125.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales125.98127.19 -1 OPM %18.8123.70 -PBDT26.3630.85 -15 PBT23.5227.92 -16 NP17.8221.28 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: India issues travel advisory amid UK riots, calls on travellers to 'stay vigilant'

2018 arms haul case: HC grants bail to 5 accused citing lack of evidence

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 11: Vinesh in action, Neeraj at 3:40 PM; India trailing in TT

Quality, flexibility key to winning Indian news subscriber: Study

Parliament LIVE: Have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka in last 24 hours, says Jaishankar

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story