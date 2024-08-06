Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 36.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 35239.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 36.59% to Rs 3606.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2640.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 35239.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35239.0033342.00 6 OPM %28.2219.25 -PBDT8657.004856.00 78 PBT5926.002306.00 157 NP3606.002640.00 37

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

