Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 36.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.69% to Rs 35239.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 36.59% to Rs 3606.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2640.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.69% to Rs 35239.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

