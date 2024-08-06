Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fine Line Circuits reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 36.10% to Rs 7.05 crore

Net profit of Fine Line Circuits reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.10% to Rs 7.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.055.18 36 OPM %4.112.90 -PBDT0.220.03 633 PBT0.08-0.11 LP NP0.07-0.11 LP

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

