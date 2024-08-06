Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cyber Media Research & Services consolidated net profit rises 8.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 18.06 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media Research & Services rose 8.77% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.0618.05 0 OPM %4.104.54 -PBDT0.780.79 -1 PBT0.770.73 5 NP0.620.57 9

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

