Shoppers Stop relaunches store at Chetpet, Chennai

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Shoppers Stop has relaunched its store at Chetpet, Chennai. Commenting on the launch, Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Executive Director and CEO of Shoppers Stop, said, "Chennai is an important market for us. Chennai's dynamic market allows us an exciting opportunity to connect with discerning customers and offer them the unparalleled Shoppers Stop experience. The revamped Shoppers Stop store in Chennai is a testament of our commitment to provide access to a premium shopping experience. It re-emphasises our commitment to serve customers in the best possible way, bringing the Shoppers Stop experience to a wider audience across the nation.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

