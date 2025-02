Shraddha Prime Projects standalone net profit rises 14.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 26.91 crore

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 14.21% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 26.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.9126.1120.3337.3010.369.7410.349.739.087.95

