Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 16.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.35% to Rs 303.98 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries declined 16.30% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.35% to Rs 303.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 311.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.303.98311.317.307.998.559.806.227.354.525.40

