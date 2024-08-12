Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 10.13 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.1311.5843.1438.772.452.540.220.250.170.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp