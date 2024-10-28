Shradha Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 580.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 192.49% to Rs 5.06 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects rose 580.39% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 192.49% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.061.73 192 OPM %50.5930.06 -PBDT5.210.96 443 PBT5.120.93 451 NP3.470.51 580
