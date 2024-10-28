Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 29.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 29.63% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.3218.85 -19 OPM %19.7812.79 -PBDT2.972.28 30 PBT2.802.16 30 NP2.101.62 30

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

