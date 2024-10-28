Sikko Industries standalone net profit rises 29.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.73% to Rs 15.32 crore

Net profit of Sikko Industries rose 29.63% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.73% to Rs 15.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.3218.8519.7812.792.972.282.802.162.101.62

