Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 28.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 28.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 5432.81 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement rose 28.36% to Rs 674.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 525.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 5432.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.53% to Rs 2395.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1270.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 20520.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17852.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5432.815100.19 7 20520.9817852.33 15 OPM %26.1717.43 -22.0116.58 - PBDT1509.40963.65 57 4856.523155.71 54 PBT807.09490.83 64 2959.201495.04 98 NP674.88525.77 28 2395.701270.70 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Udaipur Cement commissions new grinding unit in Rajasthan

Ultratech commissions greenfield capacities in Tamil Nadu &amp; Chhattisgarh

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 63.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Chowgule Steamships reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GBPUSD Loses Momentum On Weak UK Labour Market Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story