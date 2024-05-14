Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 28.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.52% to Rs 5432.81 croreNet profit of Shree Cement rose 28.36% to Rs 674.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 525.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.52% to Rs 5432.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.53% to Rs 2395.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1270.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 20520.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17852.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
