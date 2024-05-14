Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 16.36 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities declined 45.97% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 16.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.60% to Rs 2.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 55.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.3618.38 -11 55.3058.81 -6 OPM %6.429.85 -8.8211.61 - PBDT1.221.95 -37 5.428.33 -35 PBT0.851.56 -46 3.966.85 -42 NP0.671.24 -46 2.975.00 -41

