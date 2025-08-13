Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.84% to Rs 54.88 crore

Net profit of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 58.84% to Rs 54.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.54.8834.554.993.792.250.741.24-0.200.88-0.23

