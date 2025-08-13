Akar Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.74% to Rs 90.44 crore

Net profit of Akar Auto Industries rose 18.18% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.74% to Rs 90.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 94.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.90.4494.947.126.693.343.512.112.311.821.54

