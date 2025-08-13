Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 110.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.50% to Rs 5.39 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals rose 110.20% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 69.50% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.393.1824.6825.792.171.481.380.811.030.49

