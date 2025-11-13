Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 96.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 10.25 crore

Net profit of Coastal Roadways declined 96.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.2510.086.245.260.411.000.100.670.020.54

