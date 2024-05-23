Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

May 23 2024
Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 27.43 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 94.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.4323.55 16 94.5491.42 3 OPM %1.241.02 -0.871.20 - PBDT0.410.23 78 0.911.05 -13 PBT0.350.17 106 0.680.83 -18 NP0.210.12 75 0.510.62 -18

