Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Metalloys rose 75.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 27.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.74% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 94.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 91.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

