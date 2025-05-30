Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 129.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8000.00% to Rs 12.15 crore

Net profit of Choksi Asia rose 129.03% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8000.00% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.02% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 131.27% to Rs 36.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.150.1536.9815.9910.21-273.3310.28-0.131.38-0.164.901.681.34-0.204.721.500.710.313.101.39

