Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 129.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 8000.00% to Rs 12.15 crore

Net profit of Choksi Asia rose 129.03% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8000.00% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.02% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 131.27% to Rs 36.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.150.15 8000 36.9815.99 131 OPM %10.21-273.33 -10.28-0.13 - PBDT1.38-0.16 LP 4.901.68 192 PBT1.34-0.20 LP 4.721.50 215 NP0.710.31 129 3.101.39 123

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

