Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Regal Entertainment & Consultants standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1750.00% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Regal Entertainment & Consultants rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1750.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 855.56% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.370.02 1750 0.860.09 856 OPM %62.1650.00 -69.770 - PBDT0.260.01 2500 0.690 0 PBT0.260.01 2500 0.690 0 NP0.200.01 1900 0.520 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 129.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Arigato Universe reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Crimson Metal Engineering Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 184.92% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story