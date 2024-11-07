Barometers turn rangebound; auto shares slide

The key equity indices traded in a narrow range with significant losses in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded around the 24,200 level. Auto shares declined after advancing in past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 830.97 points or 1.03% to 79,553.06. The Nifty 50 index fell 284.55 points or 1.16% to 24,199.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.51% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.26%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,869 shares rose and 2,038 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index slipped 1.07% to 23,878.50. The index fell 2.22% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.57%), Tata Motors (down 2.42%), Bosch (down 2.34%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.67%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.26%), Bharat Forge (down 0.97%), Exide Industries (down 0.94%), Eicher Motors (down 0.69%), MRF (down 0.50%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.42%) declined.

On the other hand, Apollo Tyres (up 1.18%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.13%) and Balkrishna Industries (up 0.09%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.909 as compared with previous close 6.911.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 84.3575, compared with its close of 84.3150 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 Dec 2024 settlement fell 0.17% to Rs 76,524.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.29% to 104.79.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.16% to to 4.426.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Jan 2025 settlement lost 11 cents or 0.15% to $74.81 a barrel.

