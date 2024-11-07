Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.75% to Rs 182.95 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 25.87% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.75% to Rs 182.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 138.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales182.95138.86 32 OPM %41.5341.31 -PBDT74.0258.26 27 PBT57.1944.58 28 NP41.9433.32 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

LIVE news: ED searches e-commerce platform sellers for investigations in FEMA case

Worm-infested food kits for landslide survivors spark protest in Kerala

Israeli Ambassador calls India key part of resolution of West Asia conflict

Endurance Technologies shares jump 6% on healthy Q2FY25 results; details

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story