Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 55.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:42 PM IST
Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 3634.02 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 55.48% to Rs 215.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 484.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 3634.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2940.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3634.022940.70 24 OPM %11.1910.44 -PBDT450.77309.94 45 PBT306.80133.40 130 NP215.50484.09 -55

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

