Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 201.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.19 lakh shares

Swan Energy Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Blue Star Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 November 2024.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 201.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.42% to Rs.256.19. Volumes stood at 4.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 204.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.29% to Rs.551.90. Volumes stood at 9.87 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd registered volume of 59.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.21% to Rs.1,056.30. Volumes stood at 6.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 21.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.54% to Rs.7,424.00. Volumes stood at 4.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd recorded volume of 16.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.36% to Rs.1,780.20. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News