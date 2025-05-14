Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 992.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 58.02 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 992.54% to Rs 36.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 58.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 415.56% to Rs 51.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 205.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

58.0246.33205.97177.0018.589.9315.208.5510.434.8430.6115.717.093.3521.849.9636.603.3551.359.96

