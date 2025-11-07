Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 368.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 2486.50 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 368.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 2486.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2367.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2486.502367.50-7.339.61-328.3028.70-401.30-41.20-368.60-22.30

