Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit rises 1618.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.01% to Rs 834.90 crore

Net profit of Akzo Nobel India rose 1618.90% to Rs 1682.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 97.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.01% to Rs 834.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 982.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.834.90982.3013.2614.90116.10154.0097.80131.801682.8097.90

