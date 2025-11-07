Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 3467.02 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 17.35% to Rs 276.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 235.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 3467.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3250.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3467.023250.7310.8013.31393.36444.54243.03317.07276.49235.61

