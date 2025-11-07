Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 97.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 134.60 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 97.32% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 134.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.60128.006.6617.157.4421.59-0.5516.280.3312.33

