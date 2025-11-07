Shree Renuka Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 318.80 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 2388.10 crore

Net loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 318.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 2388.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2240.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2388.102240.50-6.7210.67-280.7069.00-349.503.40-318.8020.30

