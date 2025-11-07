Inventure Growth & Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.76% to Rs 9.06 crore

Net loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.76% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.0611.58-11.5915.54-1.411.12-1.651.01-1.160.82

