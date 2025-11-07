Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 850.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.74% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 850.00% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.74% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.071.3583.1877.040.890.260.890.260.760.08

