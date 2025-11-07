Kabra Extrusion Technik standalone net profit declines 92.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 134.55 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 92.45% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 134.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.55128.007.1317.558.0622.100.2516.830.9612.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News