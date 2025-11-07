Foseco India standalone net profit declines 13.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.08% to Rs 150.72 crore

Net profit of Foseco India declined 13.80% to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.08% to Rs 150.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 140.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.150.72140.7518.2817.0231.1028.1728.5925.8016.4919.13

