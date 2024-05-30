Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 650.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 228.21% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 650.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 228.21% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 364.71% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 238.68% to Rs 11.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.280.3911.823.49-23.4410.264.657.160.560.121.020.250.560.121.000.230.600.080.790.17

