Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 650.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales rise 228.21% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 650.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 228.21% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 364.71% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 238.68% to Rs 11.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.280.39 228 11.823.49 239 OPM %-23.4410.26 -4.657.16 - PBDT0.560.12 367 1.020.25 308 PBT0.560.12 367 1.000.23 335 NP0.600.08 650 0.790.17 365

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

